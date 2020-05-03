Minneapolis police are recreating the scene of a bicyclist-pedestrian crash Saturday that seriously injured a man and woman.

The crash happened near the area of Washington Avenue and Huron Blvd. at 4:50 p.m. Saturday, police spokesman John Elder said Sunday.

The pedestrian was in critical condition Sunday and the bicyclist was in serious condition with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Elder said. The bicyclist was wearing a helmet.

Elder said the department’s traffic unit was analyzing the scene to determine what happened.

The identities of the two people had not been released as of Sunday.