Minneapolis police are recreating the scene of a bicyclist-pedestrian crash Saturday that seriously injured a man and woman.
The crash happened near the area of Washington Avenue and Huron Blvd. at 4:50 p.m. Saturday, police spokesman John Elder said Sunday.
The pedestrian was in critical condition Sunday and the bicyclist was in serious condition with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Elder said. The bicyclist was wearing a helmet.
Elder said the department’s traffic unit was analyzing the scene to determine what happened.
The identities of the two people had not been released as of Sunday.
