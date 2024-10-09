Two people died Tuesday in a crash on a northwestern Minnesota highway, and the State Patrol is still trying to determine how the mishap happened.
Two people killed in Becker County crash
Three vehicles collided on Hwy. 59 north of Detroit Lakes. The. State Patrol is still trying to determine the sequence of events.
A Toyota Corolla and a Ford Econoline were northbound on Hwy. 59 and a Chrysler minivan was southbound on the highway when the three vehicles collided about 1:50 p.m. near milepost 269, north of Detroit Lakes, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Two people in the Corolla, a 33-year-old man from Detroit Lakes and a 60-year-old man from Hawley, died in the wreck. At least one of the victims was not wearing a seatbelt, said Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the State Patrol.
The 59-year-old driver of the Ford and two people in their 80s who were in the minivan were not seriously hurt, the patrol’s incident said.
“The sequence of events is under investigation,” the patrol’s report said.
