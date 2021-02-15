Two people were shot dead inside a car Sunday outside a south Minneapolis high school, and police detectives worked into the night to try to track down the suspect.

Around 10:42 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting in the 4000 block of S. 28th Avenue where they found the victims inside of a silver Chevrolet Impala on the east side of 28th, according to police and scanner traffic. The victims, a man and a woman, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities will be released in the coming days by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.

A third person who was also in the vehicle was "evaluated" by medical personnel at the scene and later interviewed by detectives, MPD spokesman John Elder. It was not clear whether this person sustained any injuries in the shooting.

One of the responding police cars apparently recognized the Impala from several shots fired calls over the weekend, according to scanner audio posted online. "Unknown if related," an officer can be heard saying on the air.

No arrests had been made as of midnight Sunday.

After the shooting, homicide detectives and Crime Lab technicians walked down the frigid street outside Roosevelt High School with flashlights to scour the ground for any physical evidence. It was not immediately clear whether there were any surveillance cameras nearby that might have captured the incident.

Police also didn't release any details about a motive for the shooting, one of several over the weekend.

The deaths were the city's fifth and sixth homicides of the year.

