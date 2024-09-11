Nation

Canned food item got too hot and exploded, injuring 6 at Kansas State Fair

An explosion that injured six people at the Kansas State Fair was caused by a canned food item that got too hot when stored near a food warmer, investigators said Wednesday.

The Associated Press
September 11, 2024 at 9:53PM

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An explosion that injured six people at the Kansas State Fair was caused by a canned food item that got too hot when stored near a food warmer, investigators said Wednesday.

The explosion happened Tuesday night at a concession trailer called the Fry Shack. Authorities said two people were hospitalized after the explosion and fire. Both were treated for cuts and were discharged later Tuesday.

Four others reported injuries but did not seek medical treatment.

The cause of the fire was determined by investigators with the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office and the Hutchinson Fire Department.

The 10-day state fair draws about 350,000 people each year. It concludes Sunday.

