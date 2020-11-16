MILWAUKEE — Two people have died in an interstate crash in Milwaukee County Monday morning, according to officials.
The multi-vehicle crash closed northbound lanes of Interstate 43 beginning at 2 a.m. and backed up morning commuter traffic for hours.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the crash and said it was a double fatality.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Earlier last call, but more COVID enforcement not on the menu
While some states are toughening their rhetoric and enforcement in response to a pandemic surge, Minnesota leaders said they are optimistic that a heavy-handed approach won't be necessary.
Minneapolis
Post office opens Monday in former Kmart in Minneapolis
A post office opens Monday in a portion of the vacant Kmart building on Lake Street as a temporary replacement for the two U.S. Postal…
Variety
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients in short supply in Wisconsin
There is a critical need for blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients in Wisconsin, according to officials.
Local
Two people have died in Milwaukee County interstate crash
Two people have died in an interstate crash in Milwaukee County Monday morning, according to officials.