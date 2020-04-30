HAM LAKE, Minn. — Sheriff's officials say the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at a home in Anoka County appear to be a murder-suicide.
Dispatchers received a 911 call about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and when deputies arrived at the home in Ham Lake they heard a gunshot.
They entered the house after trying to reach anyone inside and found two people dead.
The sheriff's office says they are not looking for any suspects and there is no apparent threat to the public.
