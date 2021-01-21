ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two people are dead in a shooting in St. Paul early Thursday.

Officers responded to 911 calls that came in about the shooting the city's Payne-Phalen neighborhood about 3:30 a.m. Police found two men with multiple gunshot wounds lying on a sidewalk, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

First responders rushed the men to Regions Hospital where one man died short time later and the other about two hours later, police said. ho.

Officers used a police dog to track a suspect or suspects, but no one has been arrested.

Linders said investigators are combing the neighborhood looking for security surveillance video that might help them solve the case.

The homicides are the second and third of the year in St. Paul.