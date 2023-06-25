SAGINAW, Mich. — A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were slain and a dozen others wounded during a shooting at a large street party in Michigan that was promoted on social media.
The shooting occurred around midnight Saturday in Saginaw, about 102 miles (164 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, state police said.
Police initially said about 200 people were in the area of the party and that officers had been dispersing the crowd prior to the shooting, MLive.com reported.
Three people also were struck by cars and injured as people quickly fled from the gunshots, WNEM-TV reported. Investigators determined five different guns had been fired in the shooting.
No arrests were made.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Salman Rushdie and Cheryl Strayed among endorsers of anti-censorship initiative
Salman Rushdie, Cheryl Strayed, Carl Hiassen and Ibram X. Kendi are among hundreds of authors who have endorsed an announcement by the American Library Association and the Association of American Publishers that calls attention to the 70th anniversary of a Freedom to Read Statement issued by book publishers and librarians during the height of the McCarthy era.
Nation
At least three dead and five injured at early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least three people have been found dead, and at least five others are thought to be injured, police in Missouri…
Variety
Party and protest mix as LGBTQ+ pride parades kick off from New York to San Francisco
Celebrations mingled with displays of resistance Sunday as LGBTQ+ pride parades filled streets in some of the country's largest cities in annual events that have become part party, part protest.
Nation
Russian mercenaries' short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin
Russian government troops withdrew from the streets of Moscow and people flocked to parks and cafes Sunday following a short-lived revolt by mercenary forces that weakened President Vladimir Putin and raised questions about his ability to wage war in Ukraine.
Nation
Florida man and stepson die after hiking in extreme heat in Big Bend park in Texas
A Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park in West Texas, according to officials.