Two men paddling the Minong Flowage, a lake south of Duluth in Wascott, Wis., have been missing since Saturday, authorities said.
The pair took a canoe onto the lake that night and were reported missing early Sunday morning by family members who found their capsized boat, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Searchers Sunday also included the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Gordon and Wascott volunteer fire departments, using drones and boats. The search resumed Monday morning.
Temperatures in Wascott Saturday ranged from 23 to 32 degrees.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
Charge: Man on probation for DWI drank heavily, crashed north of Twin Cities and killed passenger
The Sheriff's Office identified the passenger who died as 34-year-old Lily Wilson, of Cambridge.
Local
State leaders tout "redemption" with expungement of some criminal records under new Clean Slate Act
Attorney General Keith Ellison's office will host an expungement clinic Wednesday in north Minneapolis.
Local
Two paddlers missing in northwest Wisconsin since Saturday
Family found the capsized canoe of the two men shortly after midnight.
West Metro
Worried about affordability, Excelsior considers limits on short-term rentals
Some neighboring Lake Minnetonka cities have completely banned short-term rentals.
Politics
Minnesota drops four-year degree requirement for most state jobs
Gov. Tim Walz signed an order Monday that will open up an estimated 75% of jobs with the state to people without a bachelor's degree, a move he hopes will help tackle a workforce crunch.