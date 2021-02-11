The pandemic rages on, and so do Twin Cities artists' creative ways of having outdoor art experiences. Two short-term art experiences in the next few days will give Minnesotans a chance to see art despite the plunging temperatures.

On Saturday, an "invisible concert" takes over Los Angeles-based artist Jasper Marsalis' site-specific work "Stadium," a 15-foot-deep hole located at 445 Malcolm Av. SE. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but visitors can just drop in.

There'll be a lot of sound, but no live performers. Instead, speakers will blast sound into "Stadium" from the Mexican platform Red Social, featuring 12 hours of music by Argentine band Reynols produced over the past 25 years.

Visitors can stay as long as they wish, but must wear masks and social-distance. Misfit Coffee Co. will sell warm beverages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. People who do not wish to come in person can listen via redsocial.live.

Part of Midway Contemporary Art's "Offsite" series, "Stadium" was conceived as a sort of anti-monumental artwork, inspired by the absence of spectacle. Marsalis told the Star Tribune it was inspired by a music event he attended in L.A.: "I was able to go backstage and see Dodgers Stadium with all the lights off. It was the most surreal, but most boring, experience because nothing is happening — you're waiting for potential. But it presents some type of reflection."

And next week, Moira Villiard's piece "Madweyaashkaa: Waves Can Be Heard," honoring the resilience of Indigenous women, will be projected onto the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam. You can view it Feb. 18, 19 and 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The Ojibwe artist's animation of Grandmother moon (Nokomis), fire, earth, water and the jingle dress dance — commonly seen at powwows and with roots in healing from sickness — meshes with a soundscape of music by Lyz Jaakola (Fond du Lac Band of Ojibwe) and a recorded narrative by Dakota/Ojibwe First Nation elder Millie Richard.

The projection is part of All My Relations art gallery's exhibition "Bring Her Home: Sacred Womxn of Resistance," continuing through Feb. 20.

@AliciaEler • 612-673-4437