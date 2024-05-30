A 28-year-old Minneapolis officer has died and another is reported to be in critical condition following a shooting Thursday evening in south Minneapolis, sources said.

Four other people also were said to have been hit by gunfire, following a chaotic scene.

Investigators have cordoned off the neighborhood around an apartment building in the 2200 block of Blaisdell Av. S., in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood.

Minneapolis police sent out an alert just before 6 p.m. telling residents to avoid the area of 22nd Street and Blaisdell because of an active incident.

Reuben Molina said he was on the third floor in his apartment with his girlfriend when he heard four or five gunshots. Molina said he and his girlfriend went to investigate and heard a woman tell 911 that two people were shot in the head, including her boyfriend. He said the shooting came from the apartment on the second floor.

Check back with startribune.com as more details become available in this developing story.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.