Trump administration orders 500 more National Guard troops to DC after shooting of soldiers

WASHINGTON — Two West Virginia National Guard members who deployed to the nation's capital were shot Wednesday just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence.
FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the Guard members were hospitalized in critical condition. Bowser said they were victims of a ''targeted shooting.''
West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey initially said the troops had died, but later walked back the statement to say his office was ''receiving conflicting reports" about their condition. The governor's office did not immediately respond to questions about the attack and the condition of the troops.
A suspect who was in custody also was shot and had wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The Trump administration quickly ordered 500 more National Guard members to Washington following the shooting. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump asked him to send the extra soldiers.
There are currently 2,188 troops assigned to the joint task force operating in the city, according to the government's latest update.
Law enforcement was reviewing surveillance video from the scene and believed the suspect approached the soldiers and pulled out a gun, said another law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
At least one of the soldiers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, the official said. Investigators were trying to determine the gunman's motive, including whether the suspect was targeting the troops for any specific reason, the official said.