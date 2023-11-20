A Carver County man was one of two drivers killed in a head-on crash west of the Twin Cities this past weekend that also left a passenger in each vehicle severely injured, officials said.

The collision occurred east of Hutchinson on Hwy. 7 near Kale Avenue round 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the State Patrol said.

Chad M. Guzinski, 34, of Mayer, was heading east in his car on Hwy. 7 and collided with an SUV being driven by Thomas F. Burns, of Watertown, S.D., the patrol said. Both died at the scene, according to the patrol.

Suffering life-threatening injuries and hospitalized at HCMC in Minneapolis were Guzinski's brother and car passenger Grant D. Guzinski, 27, of Mayer; and Burns' wife and SUV passenger Carolyn L. Burns, 64, of Watertown, S.D., the patrol said.

The patrol has yet to disclose which driver was on the wrong side of the highway.