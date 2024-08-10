Books

Two Minnesota poets picked to receive shares of $1.1 million in grants

Heid E. Erdrich and Jean Prokott, the poets laureate of Minneapolis and Rochester, are the honorees.

By Chris Hewitt

Star Tribune

August 10, 2024 at 12:39PM
Heid E. Erdrich (Angela Erdrich/Star Tribune)

Two Minnesota poets will launch projects with the help of $50,000 grants from the Academy of American Poets. Heid E. Erdrich, poet laureate of Minneapolis, and Jean Prokott, poet laureate of Rochester, are among 22 verse writers from throughout the country selected to receive $50,000 apiece to use to lead public projects.

Erdrich’s project is Poetry Service Announcement (PoeSA), which will put together a reading and a website that both spotlight poets who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as youths, unhoused people, refugees and those with experience in the justice system. Erdrich, who is Ojibwe and enrolled in the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, is a two-time Minnesota Book Award winner whose seven collections include “Little Big Bully.”

photo of poet/teacher Jean Prokott
Jean Prokott (Provided by subject)

Prokott will develop an exhibition of work by artists who identify as being affected by mental illness. Her project will explore the impact of mental illness on many communities, including young people, people of color and LGBTQ folks. A high school English teacher whose debut poetry collection is “The Second Longest Day of the Year,” Prokott also will display poetry on windows throughout Rochester and distribute information about mental health resources.

Chris Hewitt

Interim editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

See More

More from Books

See More
Books

Two Minnesota poets picked to receive shares of $1.1 million in grants

Heid E. Erdrich and Jean Prokott, the poets laureate of Minneapolis and Rochester, are the honorees.

Books

Meet the Minneapolis native who teased Prince, hacked into banks and pocketed $40 million

photo of author Tanya Smith

Books

People live communally throughout the world; book wonders why we don’t in the U.S.

photo of author Lola Milholland