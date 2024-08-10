Erdrich’s project is Poetry Service Announcement (PoeSA), which will put together a reading and a website that both spotlight poets who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as youths, unhoused people, refugees and those with experience in the justice system. Erdrich, who is Ojibwe and enrolled in the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, is a two-time Minnesota Book Award winner whose seven collections include “Little Big Bully.”