Two Minneapolis police officers were injured Tuesday evening when they tried to stop a vehicle suspected in a carjacking earlier in the day, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

The suspicious vehicle fled an attempted stop near Russell and 21st Avenues North shortly before 8:30 p.m., pinning one officer briefly against his squad car. The vehicle then brushed against another squad car door and knocked it into an officer, who went down. The two officers were taken to a hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life threatening, Elder said in a statement.

Other squad cars pursued the suspicious vehicle; it eventually stopped and the occupants fled. Elder called it an evolving situation.