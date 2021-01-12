Two Minneapolis city employees are under investigation following the pro-Trump rally and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

The city "received complaints involving two of its employees and the city is in the process of conducting an investigation," city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said in a statement.

The city did not release the names of the employees or specify for which department they work. It was not immediately clear whether they were part of the group that stormed the Capitol building.

"The city is cooperating with federal authorities and urges the public to report any information it has to local and federal authorities," McKenzie said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately have details about the investigation late Monday. A spokesperson for the local FBI office could not immediately be reached.