Wires

Two men who stole a $6.4 million golden toilet from an English mansion sentenced to more than 2 years in prison

Two men who stole a $6.4 million golden toilet from an English mansion sentenced to more than 2 years in prison.

The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 3:05PM

LONDON — Two men who stole a $6.4 million golden toilet from an English mansion sentenced to more than 2 years in prison.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Kilmar Abrego Garcia pleads not guilty to human smuggling charges in Tennessee federal court

Kilmar Abrego Garcia pleads not guilty to human smuggling charges in Tennessee federal court.

Wires

Israel has begun stationing troops in "all combat arenas" throughout the country as its attack on Iran continues

Wires

Two men who stole a $6.4 million golden toilet from an English mansion sentenced to more than 2 years in prison