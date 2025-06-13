LONDON — Two men who stole a $6.4 million golden toilet from an English mansion sentenced to more than 2 years in prison.
Two men who stole a $6.4 million golden toilet from an English mansion sentenced to more than 2 years in prison
Two men who stole a $6.4 million golden toilet from an English mansion sentenced to more than 2 years in prison.
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 3:05PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Kilmar Abrego Garcia pleads not guilty to human smuggling charges in Tennessee federal court.