WINDOM, Minn. — Two men from Waite Park have died after their car collided with a semi in southwestern Minnesota.

Hussein Hassan Noor, 30, and Abdiqadar Yunis Abdir, 25, were killed Monday when their Ford Focus collided with the semi on Highway 62 west of Windom Monday, according to the State Patrol.

Noor was driving and Abdir was a passenger, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi, a 25-year-old man from Slayton, was not injured.