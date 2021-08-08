MILWAUKEE — Two men have died as a result of a two vehicles racing on the streets of Milwaukee, according to police.
Officials said the victims, both 22-year-old Milwaukee men, suffered serious injuries in a crash and died at the scene. According to police, the victims' vehicle was struck at a high rate of speed during a two-vehicle race about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Two Milwaukee men have been arrested as a result of the crash. Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Californians endure intense weekend of wildfire fears
After four years of homelessness, Kesia Studebaker thought she finally landed on her feet when she found a job cooking in a diner and moved into a house in the small community of Greenville.
Local
Two men killed in crash resulting from racing in Milwaukee
Two men have died as a result of a two vehicles racing on the streets of Milwaukee, according to police.
Local
New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd's death
On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed's door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed's support.
Local
Duluth Fire Dept. issues warning after 'incredibly daring and dangerous water rescue'
The 20-year-old woman is expected to recover.
Local
Parade Sunday in St. Paul to honor Suni Lee's historic gold-medal performance
The parade begins at 3 p.m. and will run along White Bear Avenue.