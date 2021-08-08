MILWAUKEE — Two men have died as a result of a two vehicles racing on the streets of Milwaukee, according to police.

Officials said the victims, both 22-year-old Milwaukee men, suffered serious injuries in a crash and died at the scene. According to police, the victims' vehicle was struck at a high rate of speed during a two-vehicle race about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two Milwaukee men have been arrested as a result of the crash. Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.