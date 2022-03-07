McFARLAND, Wis. — Authorities say two men were jailed on accusations they punched a teenager in the face after a fight broke out among parents and fans at a youth hockey tournament in the Madison area.

Police were called to the McFarland Community Ice Arena Saturday evening after reports of clashes between parents from Hayward, the visiting team, and teenage fans from McFarland, the home team.

Police did not say what led to the fight, nor did they say how many people were involved.

The two men, ages 42 and 41, were arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on counts of disorderly count and physical abuse to a child.

No further information was available.