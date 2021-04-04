Two men were injured when a gas cylinder tank exploded at a scrap yard Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.
The explosion in the 1400 block of Iglehart Avenue around 11:30 a.m. was heard blocks away, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.
Officials said the two men were cutting into the cylinder to be recycled. It's unclear what type of gas was in the cylinder. The Fire Department said debris from the explosion landed a block and a half away.
Both men were being treated at Regions Hospital.
According to emergency dispatch audio, first responders said a 40-year-old man suffered a traumatic "blast injury" to both hands. A 76-year-old man who was near the explosion was in stable condition.
Kim Hyatt
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Tragedy to therapy: Dog honors late graduate of high school
Union Grove High School's newest resource for combatting student depression and anxiety is a furry little critter who specializes in unconditional love.
Local
University of Minnesota to add 2nd Indigenous language house
A new University of Minnesota Living Learning Community (LLC) called the Dakota Language House will launch next fall to advance and support students' learning of the Dakota language.
Local
With her husband a political prisoner, Minn. woman fears worst
Arfasse Gemeda is worried about whether she will see her husband again.Jawar Mohammed, a media influencer turned politician, traveled from Minnesota to his native Ethiopia…
Local
'Different worlds': Chauvin trial plays differently in rural Minn.
Law enforcement officers here are people, neighbors, not some anonymous badge. And that affects how people respond to the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Local
How Wis. turned around its vaccine program — and buoyed a Biden pick
Andrea Palm, tapped as No. 2 at HHS, has been vilified by Wisconsin Republicans. But her state's approach to COVID-19 vaccination is working.