Two men are dead after an apparent shooting early Monday at a FedEx facility in Mahtomedi, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The men, identified as David Peterson, 49, of Blaine, and Jimmy Wilemon, 58, of Mississippi, were found outside of the Long Lake Road facility by sheriff's deputies called to the location about 2:26 a.m. One of the men was dead, and the other gravely wounded. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A preliminary report said the men suffered gunshot wounds, and a firearm was located. There's no threat to public safety, the Sheriff's Office said.

"We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident and extend our deepest condolences to the families and team members of those involved," a FedEx spokeswoman said in a statement. "The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation."

This story is developing and will be updated.

