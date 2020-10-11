Minnesota United’s Sunday game at FC Dallas was postponed after the Loons confirmed positive COVID-19 test from two first-team players on Saturday.
All club players and staff have been tested three additional times since the first positive test. Two players were confirmed positive and all other testing results from players and staff came back negative, a team statement said.
Training has been suspended and all players and team staff have gone into quarantine while additional testing and “extensive” contact tracing takes place.
The team did not name the two first-team players who tested positive.
This is a breaking news story. Come back to startribune.com for more.
