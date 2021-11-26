MINNEAPOLIS — A car crash in central Minnesota killed two women late Thursday after their car crossed into oncoming traffic.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a 19-year-old and 21-year-old were killed. The 19-year-old Brainerd woman was driving the car when it crossed the center line and hit a pickup on Highway 210. The driver and passenger of the pickup were injured, but expected to survive.
The State Patrol said one of the women who died was not wearing a seatbelt.
