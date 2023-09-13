Officials have disclosed a murder-suicide nearly six weeks after the shooting that left two dead in Minneapolis' Longfellow neighborhood.

The man and woman found dead were Adam Lee Erickson, 38, and Sarah Kathryn Patrick, 30, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a news release Tuesday.

A little before 6 p.m. Aug. 3, Erickson's roommate called 911 and said he came home to find Erickson in his room not breathing, according to a police incident report. Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to the duplex in the 2800 block of 29th Avenue S. and found Erickson and Patrick dead in the apartment.

Both died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Medical Examiner's Office said. Patrick's death was ruled a homicide and Erickson's a suicide, the agency said.

A painting in Leaning Tower of Pizza was re-created with Sarah Patrick, who died last month.

Investigators recovered a gun they believe was used to kill both people, the police department said in a news release Tuesday. The release said police are not looking for suspects and that the case will be closed.

Britleigh Cocozzello, 35, who worked with Patrick when she was a server at Leaning Tower of Pizza, said she is "devastated" by the loss.

"She was such a sweet girl, down for anything, and I really liked her and enjoyed hanging out with her," Cocozzello said.

Several years ago, Patrick offered to model clothing made by Cocozzello for photoshoots. As co-workers they had fun taking pictures of Patrick re-creating a 30-year-old painting at the restaurant of a woman saying, "Please meet me" at happy hour.

Restaurant owner James Groethe remembered Patrick as a good worker and described her as very nice.

"It's really sad. … I wished better for her," Groethe said.

An obituary for Erickson says he "lost his battle with mental illness."

It describes him as a talented craftsman and handyman, and someone who was artistic and loved animals.

"Despite his challenges, he paused whatever he had going on in his life to help the homeless, the addicted and anyone in need," the obituary states.