Two people died Saturday afternoon in Ashland County, Wis., when a single-engine aircraft crashed into a home.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office says that the plane struck a home in the crash reported in multiple 911 calls around 2:40 p.m., but no one inside the residence was harmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the fatal crash that killed a 29-year-old man and 21-year-old woman near Marengo, Wis. They were flying in an American Champion Aircraft 8KCAB, the NTSB shared in a tweet.

Names of the victims are being withheld and the office stated that they believe there were no other occupants in the airplane. In a news release the office offered "its deepest condolences to the family of the victims and will share further information with the public regarding this incident as it becomes available."

