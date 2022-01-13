JERUSALEM — Two Israeli soldiers were killed by friendly fire overnight while on a security patrol near a military base in the Jordan Valley, the military said early Thursday.

It said they were misidentified and mistakenly killed by fellow soldiers.

The military said the circumstances are under review, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The military later identified the soldiers as Maj. Ofek Aharon, 28, and Maj. Itamar Elharar, 26. It said both were company commanders.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his condolences on what he said was a "very sad morning."

"The two commanders had dedicated their best years to the security of Israel and defending our homeland," he said in a statement. "The entire people of Israel mourns for them."