RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Two people are hospitalized after suffering injuries when a house exploded and caught fire in River Falls.
Neighbors helped the victims escape the fire following the explosion Monday night, according to city officials.
One of the victims was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota and the other to the hospital in River Falls. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Utility crews checked to make sure other homes in the neighborhood were safe. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
City Administrator Scot Simpson said there's no indication it was a criminal act.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Murder charges: 11-year-old boy identified shooter of St. Paul triple murder before his death
Ex-boyfriend held in jail in lieu of $5 million bail
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Business
Boeing giving employee bonuses despite losing $12B last year
Boeing Co. has said it will dole out annual performance bonuses next month to most employees despite losing $12 billion over the last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Business
Nearly $1 billion TV industry deal means new ownership for Duluth, Rochester stations
Quincy Media is being acquired by Atlanta-based Gray Television.
Local
This year's Summerfest music festival postponed to September
Organizers of the music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee's lakefront each year is postponing its original June dates and moving the event to September.