An altercation between two men and security staff at a Fridley bar early Friday ended with two bystanders hurt and a man arrested.

The third man who fired the initial shots was still at large Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Fridley police were called to the Two Stooges Sports Bar and Grill about 1:15 a.m. on a report of gunfire. Two men, police said, had an altercation with members of the bar's security team just after closing. One of the men went to a vehicle, retrieved a gun and started shooting, police said.

A bystander who had a gun with him returned fire. He was arrested at the scene, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The man who fired the first shots fled the scene, the sheriff's office said.

A man and a woman outside the bar on the 7100 block of University Avenue were struck by bullets and taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries, the sheriff's office said.