Two men are hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in north Minneapolis.
Police responded to the 3500 block of N. Irving Avenue after a ShotSpotter activation just before 9 p.m. Officers were told upon arrival that two men had been shot, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said.
One man was shot in the head, according to police dispatch scanner audio. Both men were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, one of them by a private party and the other by ambulance.
The men are both in serious but stable condition, Elder said.
The scene was still active Thursday night and no suspects had been arrested.
