The Gophers football team will hold two spring practices that will be free and open to the public, the athletic department announced Friday.

Fans can attend the March 28 and April 4 practices, which will begin at 5:15 p.m. and be held at a site to be determined.

The Gophers previously announced they will hold their spring game at 11 a.m. April 22 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game will be broadcast by BTN and air on the Gopher Radio Network. The spring game will be free of charge.

Fans are encouraged to bring a decorated oar to the spring game. The oars will be added to the stadium hallway that the Gophers use travel from their locker room to the field on game days. In addition, the Gophers will host their annual diaper drive. Fans can bring diapers to the game and drop them off outside the stadium near Tribal Nations Plaza (outside of West Plaza). The diapers will be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota and distributed to families in need.