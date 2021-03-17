MaKenna Partain and Sara Kinch of the Gophers softball team (9-3) were named the player of the week and freshman of the week in the Big Ten, respectively, the conference announced on Tuesday. It marks Partain's third Big Ten player of the week honor and Kinch's first.

Partain, a fifth-year senior from Banks, Ore., batted .421 last weekend as the Gophers went 6-0. Starting and leading off in all six games, Partain had eight hits, scored eight runs and had three RBI. She also added two triples and two doubles in 19 at-bats. Partain, a second baseman, also had six putouts in the field for a perfect fielding percentage.

Kinch hit a home run for her first collegiate hit. On the weekend, the native of Temecula, Calif., hit .400 and started five of six games at catcher. In 15 at-bats, Kinch had six hits, scored four runs, added two home runs and two doubles. Her second double came when she drove in the game-winning run Sunday against Michigan State.

U midfielder honored

Freshman midfielder Sophia Boman, of Edina, was named Big Ten freshman of the week. This was her the first Big Ten weekly honor.

Boman, who has played every minute for the Gophers so far this season, scored the only goal in the 69th minute of Minnesota's 1-0 win over Iowa on Sunday. She scored from outside the 18-yard box.

U women golfers place 12th

The Gophers women's golf team finished 12th out of 18 teams in the Briar's Creek Invitationals in John Island, S.C. Minnesota had a 35-over 899 total. The College of Charleston won with an 873 score.

Senior Joanne Free, of Gullane, Scotland, was the Gophers' top golfer, closing with a 75 for a 20-over 223 total which tied her for 20th.