For the second consecutive week, the Gophers men's hockey team has a heavy presence in the Big Ten's three stars awards.

Goalie Jack LaFontaine and center Ben Meyers on Tuesday were named the Big Ten's first and third stars of the week, respectively for their performances in Minnesota's 3-1 and 4-0 sweep of Michigan in Ann Arbor last Tuesday and Wednesday. The honors come a week after center Scott Reedy was named first star and LaFontaine third star for their efforts in a sweep at Michigan State.

LaFontaine, a senior from Mississauga, Ontario, has played every game for the top-ranked Gophers (8-0) and last week stopped 67 of 68 shots in the victories over the Wolverines. He posted the second shutout of the season and his career in the series finale by making 34 saves. His 0.50 goals-against average and .985 save percentage led the nation last week among all goalies who made more than one appearance. For the season, LaFontaine's eight wins lead the nation, his 1.00 GAA ranks third and his .965 save percentage ranks fourth. LaFontaine has won 10 consecutive games dating to last season, and he has allowed two goals or fewer in his past 13 starts.

Meyers, a sophomore from Delano, tied for the Big Ten lead last week with four points on one goal and three assists. He had goal and two assists in the 3-1 win in the series opener and added an assist in the finale, matching his career-best point streak of six games. Meyers is tied for the team lead with nine points on five goals and four assists and has at least one point in seven of the Gophers' eight games.

Penn State forward Alex Limoges was named second star of the week after scoring three goals in a sweep of Arizona State.