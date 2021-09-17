Police found two people dead in a garage in West St. Paul Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 120 block of W. Thompson Avenue after a maintenance worker found two people dead in a garage at around 3:45 p.m., according to the West. St. Paul Police Department's Twitter account. Police were not able to determine the cause of death due to the amount of time that had passed since they died.
The deaths are not suspicious in nature, according to Sgt. Phil Windschitl.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the two people and the causes of their deaths.
ALEX CHHITH
