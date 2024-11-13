Wires

Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms

Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 13, 2024 at 11:41AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms

Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms.

Wires

Democrat Mike Levin wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 49th Congressional District

Wires

Republican Gabe Evans wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, beating incumbent Yadira Caraveo