LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms.
Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms
Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 13, 2024 at 11:41AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms
Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms.