KATHMANDU, Nepal — Two earthquakes struck northwest Nepal on Tuesday, sending tremors through the region, the country's earthquake monitoring center said.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage in the region.
Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said the epicenter for both quakes, with initial magnitudes measuring at 5.3 followed by 6.3, was Bajhang district in northwest Nepal, close to the Indian border.
Narayan Pandey, the chief officer in Bajhang district, said that tremors were felt in the region, which is a mountainous area and sparsely populated.
Tremors were also felt in the Indian capital New Delhi.
