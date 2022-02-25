DULUTH — Duluth's City Council sifted through the two dozen Duluthians who applied to fill the at-large vacancy left by Derek Medved on Thursday night, a sometimes glitchy online process that brought the interviewers into the candidates' kitchens and workspaces.

The field was narrowed to three, with Noah Hobbs and Jenna Yeakle sharing the most votes and Justin Davis in third. The final candidate will be selected at Monday's City Council meeting. The process took more than 3 hours, with housing a popular topic among those interested in filling the role.

Davis, who works in the food industry for Black Woods Group, is a lifelong Duluthian self-described as "very passionate about the city. His focus: the city's homeless population.

"I have seen poverty in Duluth firsthand," he said. "I can see what it can do when a cycle perpetuates itself."

Hobbs, who works for One Roof Housing, was on the city council from 2016-2020 and was council president during part of his term. He lost his reelection bid. Hobbs stressed his experience, adding that it took about a year and a half for him to learn the job and be effective.

"I could hit the ground running on day one," he said.

Jenna Yeakle, of the Sierra Club, said she wants to get things done.

"I believe in a Duluth where everyone lives with dignity and belonging," she said, speaking specifically to creating equity in housing, fresh foods, connected neighborhoods, green spaces, and family-sustaining jobs.

The interviews, which included five questions about the candidate's intentions, was run by council president Renee Van Nett — who sometimes had to offer IT suggestions to candidates who weren't showing up on video.