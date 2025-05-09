Two dolls instead of 30? Toys become the latest symbol of Trump's trade war

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's tariffs crusade has taken aim at a number of foreign goods, from European wines and car parts from Mexico to films made abroad. Lately, the president's wandering ire has found another rhetorical poster child: toy dolls.
Trump asserted that children will be fine having two dolls — perhaps three or five — instead of 30 if U.S. import taxes increase consumer prices. The response on social media included memes of him portrayed as the Grinch and photos of a young Barron Trump's child-sized Mercedes convertible.
''COMPLETELY out of touch," The Loyal Subjects CEO Jonathan Cathey, whose collectible toy company in Los Angeles produces Strawberry Shortcake and Rainbow Brite dolls, wrote on Linkedin. "If that ain't a ‘Let them eat cake' moment shot through the echoes of history? Love how toys and dolls have become THE martyr metaphor for this nonsensical trade war incoherence.''
The president's comments also touched a nerve with parents, both ones who took offense at the casual way he hypothesized that perhaps ''two dolls will cost a couple bucks more'' and those who acknowledged their own kids have more toys than they need.
Either way, the U.S. toy industry has a lot riding on a possible deescalation of the tariff standoff between the Trump administration and the government in Beijing. Nearly 80% of the toys sold in the U.S. come from China.
The Toy Association, a trade group, has lobbied for an immediate reprieve from the 145% tariff rate the president put on Chinese-made products. Some toy companies warn the likelihood of holiday shortages increases each week the tariff remains in effect.
Here's a snapshot of the doll debate and how tariffs are impacting toys:
How much is the US doll market worth?