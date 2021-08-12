Two people died Wednesday in separate crashes in northern Minnesota, the State Patrol said.

A 77-year-old man was killed shortly after noon when a southbound driver crossed the centerline and struck his vehicle as he drove north on Hwy. 6 near Cass County Road 7 in Remer Township, the patrol said.

The name of the man from Emily, Minn., was not released.

The other driver, a 36-year-old man from Pine River, Minn., was taken to a hospital in Crosby, Minn., with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

A 56-year-old man from Brooklyn Park died in a single-vehicle crash in Farm Island Township in Aitkin County.

The man, whose name has not been released, was driving north on Deer Street in the vicinity of 333rd Street about 5:45 p.m. when his Chevy Silverado drifted off the road and struck several trees on the left side of the road, the patrol said.

No other details were immediately available.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768