Two people in Roseville died of apparent drug overdoses over 24 hours, leading police to warn the public about a dangerous new narcotic.

A 16-year-old and a 24-year-old died of overdoses, according to a statement by the Roseville Police Department. Official reports in coming weeks will determine whether opioids contributed to their deaths.

Roseville officers also revived two other overdose victims within the past several days using Nalaxone, a medication used to treat opioid overdoses.

Police said the overdoses may be related to a pill called "Perc 30," a potent narcotic mixed with fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid. Music star Prince died in 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The highest number of overdose deaths during a 12-month period in the United States — 81,000 — occurred during the period ending in May 2020, according to a December report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The COVID-19 pandemic may be partly responsible for the increase, the CDC said. Although overdose deaths were already increasing, statistics suggest overdose deaths accelerated during the pandemic. Synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, appeared to be the primary cause of the increase.

Roseville detectives, the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the source of the pills used recently.

Roseville police are also teaming with other police departments to use the Overdose Mapping and Application Program (ODMAP), which "provides near real-time suspected overdose surveillance data across jurisdictions," according to the program's website.

A person who can't be waked from sleep or is unable to speak may have experienced an overdose, police said. Other physical signs include a pale or clammy face, slow or stopped breathing, slow heartbeat or blood pressure, limp body, blue or purple fingernails or lips, vomiting or gurgling noise.

In case of a possible overdose, call 911 immediately and if possible use naxalone (Narcan), police advised. Seek help through a chemical dependency treatment center.

Minnesota's "Good Samaritan Law" protects people from being charged or prosecuted if they act in good faith while seeking medical assistance for someone who is overdosing. Detectives are asking anyone with additional information related to these cases to contact the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7008 or www.cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.

To provide anonymous information, contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]. Contacts with Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

Katy Read • 612-673-4583