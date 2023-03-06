Two men were found dead in a home in North Branch, Minn., that caught fire, officials said Monday.
The residence that burned Sunday is located in the 36000 block of Forest Boulevard, said Police Sgt. David Janssen.
Officials have yet to address the circumstances surrounding the fire or disclose the men's identities.
