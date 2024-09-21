Two dead, three hurt after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis

Nation

September 21, 2024 at 4:14PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people died and two teenage girls were among three others injured early Saturday during a shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

Police received a call about shots being fired just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Arriving officers found five people injured — two men ages 20 and 21, two girls ages 16 and 17 and a 21-year-old woman.

The two men died at a hospital. Police said the injuries to the others are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say a fight between groups of people led to the shooting. One person was arrested on suspicion of inciting a riot.

Police will increase patrols downtown in partnership with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Transit Police and a community group, Assistant Police Chief Katie Blackwell said, according to WCCO-TV.

