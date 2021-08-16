MILWAUKEE — Two people died late Sunday in Milwaukee after their vehicle was struck by another vehicle that was drag racing.
Both victims, a 66-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, died at the scene of the crash. Milwaukee Police said two drag racing vehicles were racing through a red traffic light when one of the vehicles struck the victims' car.
The driver of the drag racing vehicle received treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital. Police took the driver into custody and were also seeking the driver of the second drag racing vehicle.
