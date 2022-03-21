A man and a woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in East Bethel.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were driving north on the 20500 block of NE. Austin Street when they crashed into a tree, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Responders were called to the scene at about 8:37 p.m. and arrived to find the vehicle on fire, the sheriff's office said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.