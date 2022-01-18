KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people are dead and five others have been injured in a fire at a senior apartment complex in Kenosha.
Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder says the fire started at the Saxony Manor apartments about 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Two people died in the fire and five others are hospitalized. Two of the five injured have life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.
Authorities say 10 other residents were able to get out safely and are currently displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
