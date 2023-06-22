TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two people were found dead following a shooting Thursday afternoon outside a McDonald's restaurant in the Florida Panhandle, police said.
Tallahassee police said in a Facebook post that they were conducting a double homicide investigation.
When officers responded to the fast-food restaurant about 5 p.m., they reported finding two men dead in the parking lot.
Police haven't released the names of the victims or who might have killed them.
No injuries were reported inside the restaurant.
