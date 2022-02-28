A 19-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man died Sunday in two separate crashes.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol:

At 12:40 a.m., Grace Katherine Olson, of Barnesville, Minn., was driving west on Hwy. 210 near Tordenskjold Township in Otter Tail County in "snow/ice" conditions when her sedan collided with a straight truck carrying eight passengers.

Four of the truck's passengers were treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. Olson was pronounced dead. No alcohol was involved, the patrol said.

Later Sunday, at 1:50 p.m., Bruce George Varner of Sauk Rapids, Minn., was driving east on Hwy. 23 at 13th Avenue N. in Foley, Minn., when a westbound car crossed the centerline in dry road conditions and collided with his sedan.

Varner was pronounced dead at the scene. A 46-year-old passenger in his car was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries while the other, an 80-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The four occupants in the westbound sedan were not seriously injured. No alcohol was involved.