DULUTH — Two men were killed in a small plane crash north of Duluth Wednesday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

A 1946 Aeronca Champion, a single-engine plane that holds two people, left the Duluth International Airport Wednesday morning, authorities said. The crash, in a wooded area near Pequaywan Lake Road about 30 minutes northeast of Duluth, was reported around 8 a.m. A spotter plane found the wreckage.

The plane recently completed an annual inspection and was on a "return to service" flight, the Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a breaking news story. Please check startribune.com for updates.