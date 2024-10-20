Wires

By The Associated Press

October 20, 2024 at 7:30PM

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — Two crew members missing after a fighter jet crash in Washington state have been declared dead, the U.S. Navy says (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the crew members had been found dead.).

