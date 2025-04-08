Two courts: NCAA's present (Gators!) and future play out 1700 miles apart on the same day

SAN ANTONIO — The final buzzer in San Antonio closed a drama that ended with confetti and Gator chomps — a thrill-a-minute NCAA title for the Florida Gators that reminded us all of what's so good about the games these college athletes play.
In another court — a few hours earlier and 1,700 miles away — lawyers, a few athletes and a judge debated issues that will impact the future of games like these and what comes next for a multibillion-dollar college-sports industry that is struggling with change.
Those two scenes Monday illustrated all that's at stake, and maybe even whether March Madness, which Florida wrapped up with a 65-63 title-clinching victory over Houston, will look the same in coming years.
So while Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr.'s clutch stop in the final seconds might have produced the day's biggest headline, federal judge Claudia Wilken's decision about the multibillion-dollar college-sports lawsuit settlement — which could come within days, weeks, months, who knows? — will carry more weight.
''Basically I think it is a good settlement, don't quote me, and I think it's worth pursuing,'' Wilken said near the close of the daylong hearing she held in Oakland that finished about an hour before tipoff in the Alamodome. ''I think some of these things could be fixed if people tried to fix them and that it would be worth their while to try to fix them.''
Judge seeks solutions for roster limits, future college players
Among Wilken's top-line items is figuring a way to gradually implement roster limits prescribed by the lawsuit. A solution could prevent an immediate wholesale phase-out of hundreds of football players, swimmers, sprinters and other college athletes across the country.
She also wants tweaks to how athletes who haven't yet reached college might be treated per terms of an agreement that's supposed to last 10 years.